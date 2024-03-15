CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / We're delighted to announce that John Austin of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? has been admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This organization recognizes attorneys who have obtained multi-million dollar settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1 percent of United States attorneys have achieved this prestigious status.
John has been practicing law for more than 15 years. He began his career working for insurance companies, but realized he wanted to work on the victim side of the law. This beginning has given him a unique insight into the tactics insurance companies use to cheat injury victims out of a fair settlement.
In his career, John has handled thousands of cases involving negligence and personal injury, including motor vehicle and trucking crashes, bicycle and pedestrian crashes, slip and fall injuries, industrial injuries, work-related injuries, and dog bite injuries. His induction into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is the latest achievement in an illustrious career that includes earning the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, a qualification fewer than 4 percent of insurance industry professionals hold. This gives him a powerful edge as he fights for his clients in court.
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is proud to have attorneys like John on our team. Our attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients, and we're ready to go to bat for you, too. Schedule a free consultation today to start getting the representation you deserve.
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater Office
1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 787-2500
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Congress Ave. Office
2360 Congress Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33763
(727) 591-5610
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Tampa Office
6601 Memorial Hwy Suite 202
Tampa, FL 33615
(813) 686-7588
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - New Port Richey Office
2515 Seven Springs Blvd.
New Port Richey, FL, 34655
(727) 815-8442
