Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark jumped a spot to No. 2 on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for this year. It's an honor that Barron's has included us on the list for five years in a row for our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

To make the list, companies were scored on a variety of ESG measures. Barron's worked with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in responsible investing, to rank the companies. The top 100 firms-winnowed from the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S. companies-achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions.

This recognition demonstrates the dedication of our teams around the world to deliver on our purpose, Better Care for a Better World, by supporting the communities where we live and work and minimizing our footprint on the planet. Click here to see the list.





