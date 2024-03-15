Anzeige
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035
Tradegate
15.03.24
18:34 Uhr
114,60 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,80115,2522:58
114,10114,8022:00
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2024
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark jumped a spot to No. 2 on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for this year. It's an honor that Barron's has included us on the list for five years in a row for our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

To make the list, companies were scored on a variety of ESG measures. Barron's worked with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in responsible investing, to rank the companies. The top 100 firms-winnowed from the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S. companies-achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions.

This recognition demonstrates the dedication of our teams around the world to deliver on our purpose, Better Care for a Better World, by supporting the communities where we live and work and minimizing our footprint on the planet. Click here to see the list.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
