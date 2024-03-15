Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers: Miles Hickman Has Been Admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum

CLEARWATER, FLA/ ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / We're delighted to announce that Miles Hickman of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? has been admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This organization recognizes attorneys who have obtained million-dollar settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1 percent of United States attorneys have achieved this prestigious status.

Attorney Miles Hickman

Although Miles Hickman began his career as an insurance defense attorney, he decided to move to the plaintiff side of the law. He has served in leadership roles from the earliest days of his career. He has managed a legal team of more than 10 employees dedicated to achieving the best results for their clients.

Miles is a fierce trial lawyer, dedicated to rigorously preparing for each and every case he works on. And he's always striving for improvement, including currently working toward board certification. Like all the lawyers at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers??, he fights for every case like it was his own.

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is proud to have attorneys like Miles on our team. Our attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients, and we're ready to go to bat for you, too. Schedule a free consultation today to start getting the representation you deserve.

