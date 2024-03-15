Anzeige
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers: Miles Hickman Has Been Admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum

CLEARWATER, FLA/ ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / We're delighted to announce that Miles Hickman of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? has been admitted to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This organization recognizes attorneys who have obtained million-dollar settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1 percent of United States attorneys have achieved this prestigious status.

Attorney Miles Hickman

Attorney Miles Hickman

Although Miles Hickman began his career as an insurance defense attorney, he decided to move to the plaintiff side of the law. He has served in leadership roles from the earliest days of his career. He has managed a legal team of more than 10 employees dedicated to achieving the best results for their clients.

Miles is a fierce trial lawyer, dedicated to rigorously preparing for each and every case he works on. And he's always striving for improvement, including currently working toward board certification. Like all the lawyers at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers??, he fights for every case like it was his own.

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is proud to have attorneys like Miles on our team. Our attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients, and we're ready to go to bat for you, too. Schedule a free consultation today to start getting the representation you deserve.

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater Office
1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 787-2500

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Congress Ave. Office
2360 Congress Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33763
(727) 591-5610

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Tampa Office
6601 Memorial Hwy Suite 202
Tampa, FL 33615
(813) 686-7588

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - New Port Richey Office
2515 Seven Springs Blvd.
New Port Richey, FL, 34655
(727) 815-8442

Contact Information

Carol-Lynn Roman
Marketing Manager
croman@romanaustin.com
(727) 787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers??

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
