Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Stuttgart
15.03.24
10:30 Uhr
84,70 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,6084,6015.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2024 | 08:10
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: investorrelations@financiere-tubize.be

Annual Report 2023

Regulated information
16 March 2024

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2023 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the financial year: € 88.2 million (€ 85.2 million in 2022, +3,5%),
  • Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022 to € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023,
  • Acquisition of 1,043,881 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% on 31 December 2022 to 36.24% on 31 December 2023.

If the general shareholders meeting of 26 April 2024 approves the 2023 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.97 (compared to €0.86 for financial year 2022, an increase of 12.8%) will be payable as from 3rd of May 2024 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 19.

Ex-dividend 30 April 2024
Record date 2 May 2024
Payment date 3 May 2024


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.