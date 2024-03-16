Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: investorrelations@financiere-tubize.be

Annual Report 2023

Regulated information

16 March 2024

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2023 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

Profit for the financial year: € 88.2 million (€ 85.2 million in 2022, +3,5%),

Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022 to € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023,

Acquisition of 1,043,881 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% on 31 December 2022 to 36.24% on 31 December 2023.





If the general shareholders meeting of 26 April 2024 approves the 2023 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.97 (compared to €0.86 for financial year 2022, an increase of 12.8%) will be payable as from 3rd of May 2024 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 19.

Ex-dividend 30 April 2024

Record date 2 May 2024

Payment date 3 May 2024