Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: investorrelations@financiere-tubize.be
Annual Report 2023
Regulated information
16 March 2024
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2023 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Profit for the financial year: € 88.2 million (€ 85.2 million in 2022, +3,5%),
- Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022 to € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023,
- Acquisition of 1,043,881 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% on 31 December 2022 to 36.24% on 31 December 2023.
If the general shareholders meeting of 26 April 2024 approves the 2023 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.97 (compared to €0.86 for financial year 2022, an increase of 12.8%) will be payable as from 3rd of May 2024 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 19.
Ex-dividend 30 April 2024
Record date 2 May 2024
Payment date 3 May 2024