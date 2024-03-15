NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) ("AlTi" or the "Company"), a leading independent global wealth and alternatives manager, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

About AlTi

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi's comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $71 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

