Samstag, 16.03.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Vierter Hype in wenigen Wochen gestartet?
WKN: A3E3SP | ISIN: US3981823038
NASDAQ
15.03.24
20:43 Uhr
13,690 US-Dollar
-0,075
-0,54 %
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 21:22
American Healthcare REIT, Inc.: American Healthcare REIT Declares First Quarter 2024 Distribution

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on April 19, 2024 to all holders of record of its common stock, Class T common stock and Class I common stock as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. For additional information, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareREIT.com.

Investor Contact:
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
 Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

