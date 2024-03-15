Anzeige
Samstag, 16.03.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Vierter Hype in wenigen Wochen gestartet?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2024 | 21:12
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31 December 31
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net Sales $55,786 $59,002 $229,156 $191,520
Cost of Sales 38,744 50,082 158,625 152,286
Gross Profit $17,042 $8,920 $70,531 $39,234
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 51,723 4,679 88,269 35,011
Operating Income (Loss) $(34,681) $4,241 $(17,738) $4,223
Interest Expense (91) (87) (350) (697)
Other Income 856 939 2,666 1,115
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $(33,916) $5,093 $(15,422) $4,641
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (10,042) 1,193 (5,532) 1,032
Net Income (Loss) $(23,874) $3,900 $(9,890) $3,609
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -- Basic and Diluted ($21.99) $3.59 ($9.11) $3.32
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2023 2022
Net Income (Loss) $(9,890) $3,609
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 677 (1,416)
Change in Pension Liability 33,322 1,262
Comprehensive Income $24,109 $3,455
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31 December 31
2023 2022
Cash $1,883 $679
Marketable Securities 32,042 37,497
Accounts Receivable 25,166 20,580
Inventories (FIFO) 45,910 48,515
LIFO Reserve (21,774) (21,691)
Inventories (LIFO) 24,136 26,824
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 27 24
Other Current Assets 3,537 3,156
Current Assets $86,791 $88,760
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 42,011 41,511
Right of Use Assets 2,421 2,304
Other Assets 2,590 5,041
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 456 312
Total Assets $134,269 $137,928
Accounts Payable $11,041 $11,802
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 640 628
Current Lease Liabilities 402 448
Advance Billings 27,383 41,288
Pension Liabilities 32 11,558
Other Current Liabilities 19,599 20,062
Current Liabilities $59,097 $85,786
Long-Term Debt 8,880 9,349
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 233 236
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,768 1,737
Lease Liabilities 775 762
Total Liabilities $70,753 $97,870
Shareholders' Investment 63,516 40,058
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $134,269 $137,928
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
December 31 December 31
2023 2022
Book Value per Common Share $58.50 $36.90
Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711 1,085,711
Backlog $97,350 $132,829
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common
Stock		 Paid-in
Surplus		 Retained
Earnings		 Treasury
Stock		 Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 75,721 $ (10,787) $ (36,092) $ 40,058
Add (Deduct):
Net (Loss) (9,890) (9,890)
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 2,001 31,998 33,999
Dividends, $.60 per Common Share (651) (651)
Treasury Stock Acquisition
Balance, December 31, 2023
 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 67,181 $ (10,787) $ (4,094) $ 63,516
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2023		 Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2022
Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss) $ (9,890) $ 3,609
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense 21,793 (4,980)
Bad Debt Expense 275 81
Depreciation & Amortization 6,641 6,156
Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense (9,230) 831
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 796 (1)
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (4,861) 5,113
Dec (Inc) in Inventories 2,688 (370)
Dec (Inc) in Prepayments 394 (1,052)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (147) (149)
Dec in Other Assets 381 347
Dec in Deferred Taxes 11,550 437
(Dec) in Accounts Payable (761) (2,668)
Inc in Accrued Income Tax 1,536 -
Inc in Accrued Expenses 5,014 414
(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings (13,905) 22,693
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (7,013) 10,552
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating - 421
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing 133 33
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (85) (350)
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities (1,058) (111)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4,251 $ 41,006
Investing Activities
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 171 26
Investments in Marketable Securities 5,455 (29,466)
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (7,704) (9,067)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (2,078) $ (38,507)
Financing Activities
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (116) (201)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net - (642)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (634) (4,045)
Dividends paid (651) (652)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions - (38)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (1,401) $ (5,578)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 432 508
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $ 1,204 $ (2,571)
Cash at Beginning of Year 679 3,250
Cash at End of Year $ 1,883 $ 679

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue2023 2022
Domestic$43,082 $47,299
Mueller BV$12,967 $12,002
Eliminations($263)($299)
Net Revenue$55,786 $59,002

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue2023 2022
Domestic$183,006 $145,193
Mueller BV$47,710 $47,356
Eliminations($1,560)($1,029)
Net Revenue$229,156 $191,520

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income2023 2022
Domestic($25,561)$3,861
Mueller BV$1,711 $52
Eliminations($24)($13)
Net Income (Loss)($23,874)$3,900

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income2023 2022
Domestic($11,328)$4,517
Mueller BV$1,477 ($903)
Eliminations($39)($5)
Net Income (Loss)($9,890)$3,609

B.Please refer to the President's letter and footnotes in the 2023 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C.The Company successfully terminated two defined benefit pension plans on December 18, 2023; only a small SERP plan remains. The Company annually contributed an average of $4.7 million to these plans during 2018-2022, a use of cash that will not be required in the future. The 2023 termination of these plans required an additional cash contribution of $11.1 million and resulted in a non-cash reduction of pretax earnings of $41.8 million. This non-cash settlement charge resulted in a 2023 net loss of $9.9 million. Excluding this settlement charge, net income would have been a record of $21.0 million.

D.The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $83,000 increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

E.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was $1.07 for December, 2022 and $1.10 for December, 2023, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements", which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
