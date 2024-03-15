Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY TWELVE-MONTH REPORT (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 55,786 $ 59,002 $ 229,156 $ 191,520 Cost of Sales 38,744 50,082 158,625 152,286 Gross Profit $ 17,042 $ 8,920 $ 70,531 $ 39,234 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 51,723 4,679 88,269 35,011 Operating Income (Loss) $ (34,681 ) $ 4,241 $ (17,738 ) $ 4,223 Interest Expense (91 ) (87 ) (350 ) (697 ) Other Income 856 939 2,666 1,115 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ (33,916 ) $ 5,093 $ (15,422 ) $ 4,641 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (10,042 ) 1,193 (5,532 ) 1,032 Net Income (Loss) $ (23,874 ) $ 3,900 $ (9,890 ) $ 3,609 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -- Basic and Diluted ($21.99 ) $ 3.59 ($9.11 ) $ 3.32

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (9,890 ) $ 3,609 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 677 (1,416 ) Change in Pension Liability 33,322 1,262 Comprehensive Income $ 24,109 $ 3,455 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Cash $ 1,883 $ 679 Marketable Securities 32,042 37,497 Accounts Receivable 25,166 20,580 Inventories (FIFO) 45,910 48,515 LIFO Reserve (21,774 ) (21,691 ) Inventories (LIFO) 24,136 26,824 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 27 24 Other Current Assets 3,537 3,156 Current Assets $ 86,791 $ 88,760 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 42,011 41,511 Right of Use Assets 2,421 2,304 Other Assets 2,590 5,041 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 456 312 Total Assets $ 134,269 $ 137,928 Accounts Payable $ 11,041 $ 11,802 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 640 628 Current Lease Liabilities 402 448 Advance Billings 27,383 41,288 Pension Liabilities 32 11,558 Other Current Liabilities 19,599 20,062 Current Liabilities $ 59,097 $ 85,786 Long-Term Debt 8,880 9,349 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 233 236 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,768 1,737 Lease Liabilities 775 762 Total Liabilities $ 70,753 $ 97,870 Shareholders' Investment 63,516 40,058 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 134,269 $ 137,928

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Book Value per Common Share $ 58.50 $ 36.90 Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711 1,085,711 Backlog $ 97,350 $ 132,829

A.The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2023 2022 Domestic $43,082 $47,299 Mueller BV $12,967 $12,002 Eliminations ($263 ) ($299 ) Net Revenue $55,786 $59,002

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2023 2022 Domestic $183,006 $145,193 Mueller BV $47,710 $47,356 Eliminations ($1,560 ) ($1,029 ) Net Revenue $229,156 $191,520

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2023 2022 Domestic ($25,561 ) $3,861 Mueller BV $1,711 $52 Eliminations ($24 ) ($13 ) Net Income (Loss) ($23,874 ) $3,900

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2023 2022 Domestic ($11,328 ) $4,517 Mueller BV $1,477 ($903 ) Eliminations ($39 ) ($5 ) Net Income (Loss) ($9,890 ) $3,609

B.Please refer to the President's letter and footnotes in the 2023 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.



C.The Company successfully terminated two defined benefit pension plans on December 18, 2023; only a small SERP plan remains. The Company annually contributed an average of $4.7 million to these plans during 2018-2022, a use of cash that will not be required in the future. The 2023 termination of these plans required an additional cash contribution of $11.1 million and resulted in a non-cash reduction of pretax earnings of $41.8 million. This non-cash settlement charge resulted in a 2023 net loss of $9.9 million. Excluding this settlement charge, net income would have been a record of $21.0 million.



D.The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $83,000 increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve.



E.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was $1.07 for December, 2022 and $1.10 for December, 2023, respectively.



