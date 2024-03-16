Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2024) - Gaming Curacao-licensed online casino Singapore me88 welcomes Malaysian influencer Gatita Yan (Tong Lee Yan) as its global brand ambassador, this collaboration sees Gatita Yan as me88's second global brand ambassador following UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

Started from ground zero as a telephone sales representative earning RM 1,500 per month for almost a decade to an Influencer who earns nearly 7-figure in a single month, Gatita is widely regarded as one of the most successful internet celebrities in Malaysia.

In an interview with Gatita, she revealed that the reason why she takes up the role of me88's brand ambassador, and it's simply because she found solid evidence about me88 is the most trusted online casino Singapore for being the very few online casino Singapore to be bestowed Gaming Curacao's operating license, the most prominent license in the online gaming industry.





me88 is a leading online casino Singapore that widely recognized and licensed by more than 50 countries and game laboratories, the Government of Curacao (also known as Gaming Curacao), PAGCOR, UK Gaming Commission, BMM Testlabs, Iovation, TST Global are among the lists.

About me88 Online Casino Singapore

Established in 2015 and running strong ever since, me88 has been a household name that is favored by more than 100,000 online gambling enthusiasts in Asia who are looking for the most pleasant and rewarding winning experience. While gamblers find me88 enjoyable, the gambling regulators also see me88 as a trustable gambling platform that everyone should enjoy, solid proof is that the online casino Singapore is bestowed licenses and awards from Gaming Curacao, TST Global, BMM Testlabs, PAGCOR, etc. The unending support from both players and professionals will serve as a catalyst for me88 to continue to shine bright, thus making me88 reach its ultimate goal to become the No.1 entertainment hub for online gambling enthusiasts around the globe.



Contact Info:

Official Website: https://me88.com/

Name: Eric Tan

Email: marketing@me88.com

