GENEVA, Switzerland, March 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Trust proudly announces its engagement with Rolex, celebrating the brand's dedication to artisanal heritage, uncompromising excellence, and the pursuit of ultimate luxury. Rolex's rich history and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship resonate profoundly with the McWhorter Family Trust, positioning it as an exemplary ambassador within the family's esteemed portfolio of luxury assets.



Incorporating Rolex into the McWhorter Family Trust's Portfolio:

The addition of Rolex to the McWhorter Family Trust's portfolio signifies a deliberate expansion of the family's investments in exceptional luxury assets. This strategic decision reflects the Trust's long-term outlook and commitment to investments that offer not only financial returns but also cultural and historical significance. Rolex, with its iconic legacy and unparalleled expertise in horology, epitomizes this vision, ushering in a new era of investment that bridges the past, present, and future.

Strategic Investment Approach of C.K. McWhorter:

C.K. McWhorter, in the process of structuring a Single Family Office (SFO), strategically announces a significant acquisition in Rolex, aligning with the Trust's vision for extraordinary long-term investments. This acquisition underscores the Trust's commitment to curating a portfolio of assets that embody the highest standards of excellence and enduring value.

Discreet and Impactful Financial Engagement:

Through meticulous navigation of financial frameworks, Ambassador Noble Carter Kennedy McWhorter has leveraged a sophisticated investment strategy to engage with Rolex in a manner that remains exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements. This discreet yet impactful approach exemplifies the strategic acumen befitting an investor of McWhorter's caliber and underscores the influence wielded by private transactions in the realm of luxury investments.

Acknowledging Rolex's Commitment to ESG Strategies:

Rolex demonstrates a steadfast commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, aligning its operations with sustainable development goals across various dimensions.

Environmental Stewardship: Rolex prioritizes reducing its environmental footprint and advancing towards net-zero emissions by 2050. The company has committed to science-based targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and aims for complete renewable energy in its operations by 2030.

Social Responsibility: The company fosters a culture of respect, inclusion, and employee well-being while maintaining high standards in its supply chain and supporting local communities.

Governance and Community Engagement: Rolex's governance structure emphasizes responsible sourcing and engagement with stakeholders to strengthen the management of its supply chains.



Crafting a Legacy of Distinction:

The McWhorter Family Trust's endorsement of Rolex signifies a commitment to upholding excellence and fostering enduring partnerships that transcend generations. From the Family Crest to the Trust Crest, Foundation Logo, and Carter Kennedy Equity symbol, each emblem encapsulates the legacy and values that define the McWhorter family's approach to wealth stewardship and societal contribution.

Quote from C.K. McWhorter:

"Endowing Rolex with the role of Ambassador within our McWhorter Family Trust's luxury assets portfolio reaffirms our dedication to celebrating craftsmanship, heritage, and the pursuit of ultimate luxury. Rolex stands as a beacon of excellence, resonating with our values and vision for a future defined by enduring quality."

Closing Statement:

As the McWhorter Family Trust continues its journey of curating a portfolio of exemplary luxury assets, Rolex emerges as a symbol of timeless elegance and unparalleled craftsmanship. Together, they embark on a shared mission to shape the future of luxury, guided by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and enduring legacy.

