X Ratio: X-Ratio Introduces Innovative SocialFi Platform, Redefining Crypto Engagement

X-Ratio is committed to fostering a community-driven approach to SocialFi, providing users with innovative tools to engage with the crypto space.
ROTHERHAM, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2024 / X-Ratio ($XRAI) has emerged as a significant player in the SocialFi landscape, offering a unique approach to crypto engagement and rewards. Since its inception, X-Ratio has experienced notable growth, with its market capitalization reaching 2.4 million.
X-Ratio AI brings forth a suite of features aimed at empowering users and enhancing their participation within the platform. These features include:
Engage-to-Earn dApp: Users can actively promote the project on Twitter through a specialized decentralized application, earning rewards and contributing to community growth.
Staking: Through staking mechanisms, users have the opportunity to earn rewards while strengthening the value of their holdings within the X-Ratio ecosystem.
TG AI Bot: X-Ratio introduces a Telegram AI bot designed for information dissemination, community engagement, and market trend analysis, offering users valuable insights and updates.
Browser Extension: With a user-friendly browser extension, X-Ratio seamlessly integrates into users' browsing experiences, providing enhanced accessibility and functionality.
Revenue Share: The Telegram AI bot generates revenue, a portion of which is shared with token holders, offering additional value and incentives for investors.
Recent developments include the integration of auto-claiming functionality into the dApp, the launch of Telegram AI Bot V1, and the upcoming release of the Staking dApp, promising further improvements to the X-Ratio experience.
For further information about X-Ratio and its offerings, please visit:
- Website: https://xratio.net
- Telegram: https://t.me/xratio_ai
- Twitter: https://x.com/xratio_ai
For media inquiries, please contact media@xratio.net.
Disclaimer: This press release serves informational purposes exclusively and does not constitute investment advice or an endorsement of any product or service.
Media Contact
Organization: X Ratio
Contact Person: Chris Smith
Website: https://xratio.net
Email: media@xratio.net
Contact Number: +447539280735
Address: 96 WellGate
City: Rotherham
Country: United Kingdom
SOURCE: X Ratio
