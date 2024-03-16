Brand New Midstream Pipeline Recruiter Startup "The Energy Connection" Set To Become Industry Game Changer.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2024 / Many are familiar with job Recruiter websites. In 1994, Jeff Taylor launched Monster Board which blew up into Monster.com in 1999. Craig Newmark launched Craig's List in 1995 and was a staple for job recruiters of all kinds using the popular classifieds website for job posting as well. Later on we got Linkedin, a business social network that was also rich in job postings. And in 2004, Indeed launched, which enhanced the job seeker experience providing tools such as saved jobs and even the ability to review your employer.

But what these websites have in age and in tools finds them also lacking in specialized industries. Industries that are either under-represented or outright ignored as they are not seemed "mainstream" enough. But "specialized" doesn't always mean "rare" or unprofitable. And in the Midstream Gas and Oil Industry, where the average contractor could routinely make upwards of six figures per year, this backbone of the American Economy not only shows massive profit but also a huge in-demand workforce. Unfortunately, most of the mainstream job recruiting websites don't cater to this industry and thus keeps a lot of the industry culture in the last century by today's recruitment standards.

Meet The Energy Connection. A Recruiter's dream and a job seeker's easy-to-use no-nonsense solution. The Energy Connection offers immediate features such as detailed job categories with sub categories, resume uploads, as well as a customizable profile experience. But what The Energy Connection has done is foregone the traditional job board approach of having job seekers spend hours sifting through job searches, saving the searches, and going through red tape just to get contacted by a recruiter.

KEY FACTS:

1. First ever Job Recruiter Website built by Midstream Gas and Oil industry experts that caters to the specifics of the industry.

2. Recruiter Search allows filtered searches based on categories, sub categories, experience, and state/region/foreign.

3. Does not need job posting and job searches because recruiters reach out to job seekers directly.

4. Ease-of-Use offers a simple account set up for the job seeker along with resume uploader and account "available/unavailable" switch.

5. Offers an advertising platform for advertisers specific to the industry.

The Energy Connection allows job seekers to turn their profiles on/off using the green switch above while not currently seeking a job or contract position. The profile details and documents remain safe, secure, and intact until the job seeker wishes to turn their profile back on to be connected with recruiters.

Since The Energy Connection does not display a job search, not only does it save time, it also means there are no links to 3rd party pre-hire tests and other off-world, off-footing interfaces that are common on most job sites today.

When a job seeker signs up for The Energy Connection, they select each specialized category, sub category, and level of experience as well as regions willing to work to immediately be indexed with recruiters for consideration and contact.

The magic of The Energy Connection is a recruiter can simply find any job seeker amass by using a filtered search that mirrors the job seeker's profile based on the job seeker's profile selections. The recruiter can then reach out to the job seeker through the site's messaging system alerting the job seeker of the interest of the recruiter. The recruiter in turn saves hours of labour time traditionally associated with finding qualified candidates for projects and jobs. The Energy Connection's model is designed to be real-world responsive to real-world demand.

Recruiters have a specialized filter search built into their profiles that allow seamless searches for job and contract prospects. The recruiter can view each job seeker profile and reach out to the job seeker via email, phone number, or website messaging system. The job seeker is then alerted to respond.

When a job seeker accepts a job, they can then simply "turn off" their profile with the profile switch located near their profile image in their account. All their account information remains secure and safe while they work their current contract. If the job seeker then wishes to make themselves available for a new project or job, they simply "switch on" their profile and thus reappear in all of the recruiters searches.

It is a simple yet effective tool set to be the game changer in terms of functionality and affordability costing a fraction of the premiums set by other websites.

Based in Houston, Texas with over 20 collective years of experience.

