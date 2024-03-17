Listen: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5512/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. Week 11 was a better week for Austrian ATX, which climbed 0,93 percent, but still remains in negative area, when it comes to year-to-date-performance.. Top-Performer was Immofinanz and News came from S Immo, Wienerberger, UBM, VIG, Austrian Post, Palfinger, Vienna Airport, Verbund, Frequentis, Immofinanz, Pierer Mobility and Vienna Stock Exchange.The Anti War Song on Spotify: ...

