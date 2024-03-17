S Immo: Austrian real estate company S Immo adjusted its portfolio strategy. The focus is on the gradual streamlining of the portfolio, above all in terms of small and medium-sized office properties with limited development potential. This strategic course could - depending on market developments and only if appropriate prices can be realised - primarily involve substantial disposals in Croatia, Slovakia and Austria and lead to a complete market exit in Croatia and Slovakia. In any case, a relevant portfolio is to be retained in Austria. The proceeds from the disposals are to be reinvested in profitable office and commercial properties in the CEE region in line with the current strategy.S Immo: weekly performance: -1.13% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

