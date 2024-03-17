Wienerberger: The achievements of wienerberger's continuous sustainability efforts in 2023 have been acknowledged by global leading ESG rating agencies. For its further progress in environmental as well as social areas, wienerberger once again received top scores. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) confirmed that wienerberger is taking coordinated action on climate issues, awarding it a "B" rating and placing it in the second-highest tier of all rated companies. Other scores regarding wienerberger's sustainability efforts in 2023 include the "AAA" from MSCI, the agency's highest ESG-rating, which wienerberger received for the eighth year in a row. With the "Prime" ESG rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS ESG), wienerberger is in ...

