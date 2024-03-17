Austrian Post: Austrian Post faced challenging economic conditions in 2023. "Against the backdrop of the challenging macroeconomic environment, we are very satisfied with the performance of our company," explains CEO Georg Pölzl. Group revenue improved by 8.7 % to EUR 2,740.8m in 2023. In this context, the Parcel & Logistics Division showed a revenue increase of 16.6 % to EUR 1,416.5m based on volume growth in all regions of Austrian Post for the full-year 2023, EBITDA increased by 5.0 % to EUR 391.6m and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 1.0 % to EUR 190.2m. The profit for the period of the Austrian Post Group rose from EUR 128.1m to EUR 138.7m in the 2023 financial year. Due to this solid performance and balance sheet position, a dividend at EUR 1.78 ...

