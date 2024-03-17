Verbund: Utility group VERBUND increased its results of operations and significantly improved all relevant KPIs. EBITDA climbed by 42.1% year-on-year to €4,490.5m. The reported Group result rose by 32.0% to €2,266.1m and the Group result after adjustment for non-recurring effects was up 49.1% (non-recurring effects in 2023: €-349.7m; 2022: €-37.9m). At 0.98, the hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants was 2 percentage points below the long-term average, but 12 percentage points above the comparative prior-year figure. Generation from the annual storage power plants was up 9.6% year-on-year in 2023. Generation from hydropower thus increased by 3,755 GWh to 30,509 GWh. The sharp rise in wholesale electricity prices on the futures markets that ...

