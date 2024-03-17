Immofinanz: Real estate company Immofinanz is selling two office properties in Vienna. The properties in the 20^th district of Vienna have been successfully sold to an Austrian real estate investor. The two office properties in Dresdnerstraße in Vienna's 20th district offer modern and flexible offices with approximately 13,000 sqm of usable space in the northern business district of Vienna. The properties are fully rented and were sold above carrying amount and in line with Immofinanz's strategy. "In line with our strategy, we will invest the proceeds from the sale in value-creating purchases of higher yielding properties in our core markets," says Radka Doehring, member of the Immofinanz Executive Board.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 4.91% Pierer ...

