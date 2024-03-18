Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2024) - SBH Financial Consultancy, a prominent financial consultancy in Malaysia, has recently formalized a collaboration with Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing financial education in the nation. The signing ceremony took place on 13th March 2024 at the MCKL campus in Kuala Lumpur.





SBH Financial Consultancy and Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) Sign MOU for Financial Education Excellence



Founded by Sam Tsen, SBH Financial Consultancy has been instrumental in reshaping Malaysia's financial landscape since its inception. Over the years, the consultancy has demonstrated a commitment to empowering individuals and businesses, having provided guidance to over 30,000 clients and reaching an extensive audience through social media platforms annually. This digital outreach underscores SBH Financial Consultancy's dedication to promoting financial literacy on a wide scale.

The collaboration between SBH Financial Consultancy and MCKL represents a significant step towards enhancing financial literacy in Malaysia. This partnership aims to establish innovative pathways for higher education in financial literacy, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas between academia and industry. Through this collaboration, both entities aim to contribute meaningfully to the development of practical financial solutions to address the evolving challenges faced by individuals and businesses in Malaysia.

Furthermore, the MOU underscores a joint commitment to nurturing Malaysia's next-generation workforce, with a focus on promoting the significance of financial technology. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to highlight MCKL's role as a leader in providing quality education, particularly through its exclusive offering of a Diploma in Financial Technology.

"Through the collaborative efforts of SBH Financial Consultancy and MCKL, we aim to redefine financial education in Malaysia. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering individuals and businesses, fostering a resilient, profitable, and sustainable financial landscape. Together, we believe in the transformative power of knowledge to guide individuals towards financial success," said Sam Tsen, Founder of SBH Financial Consultancy.

This collaboration emphasizes the commitment of both organizations to fostering financial education, knowledge exchange, and the development of innovative solutions for the benefit of individuals and businesses in Malaysia.

