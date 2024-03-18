The gold price is in a good mood again. After forming a top between USD 1,600 and USD 2,100 for almost four years, it managed to break above the old high in March. The new all-time high now stands at USD 2,195. It is no wonder that this new level needs to be solidified first. Last week, the precious metal consolidated slightly to USD 2,150. In the medium term, this is not a disaster, as investors have now rediscovered the asset class. Initially, the producers of gold and silver have already risen by 10 to 15% from their lows. A special story is unfolding in Mali, West Africa. Here, Desert Gold is progressing step by step and attracting a lot of attention. The price of the favourable share has already doubled. So, the train has left the station, and the potential for a takeover is a multiple of the current valuation.

