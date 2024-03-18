ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers nominates Marloes Roetgerink as member of Executive Board

Lochem, 18 March 2024



ForFarmers nominates Marloes Roetgerink as member of Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') nominates Marloes Roetgerink to be appointed by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 May 2024 as a member of ForFarmers' Executive Board. Upon her appointment, she will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). The appointment is for a term of four years, ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2028.

With the proposed appointment of Marloes Roetgerink, ForFarmers has found a candidate for the position of CFO and statutory director, which had been vacant since the departure of Roeland Tjebbes as of 31 December 2023. The CFO position was subsequently filled ad interim by Hans Kerkhoven. Marloes Roetgerink will start at ForFarmers on 1 June 2024.

Marloes Roetgerink (44) has an academic background in Industrial Engineering & Management. After she gradatued at University of Twente and subsequently qualified as a Registered Controller at the Free University of Amsterdam, she held senior financial positions for the past ten years at Royal FrieslandCampina and - before that - at Heineken N.V.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers: "I am very pleased that we are able to nominate Marloes Roetgerink. Her extensive experience in the agrifood sector in addition to her substantive knowledge is of great value to ForFarmers and her customers. In addition, the Supervisory Board believes that Marloes Roetgerink is a good addition to the current Executive Board."

Marloes Roetgerink: "I am honoured and very excited to join ForFarmers as CFO. ForFarmers' commitment to a future-proof, affordable and sustainable food chain aligns seamlessly with my personal values and ambitions. I look forward to being able to contribute to that mission together with my future colleagues."

Key elements of her contract will be posted on ForFarmers' website before the convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') offers complete feed solutions to the (organic) livestock farming industry. With its mission "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to a future-proof farming business and making the agricultural sector more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to a good return and a robust long-term business model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on the farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open view of the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of approximately 8.4 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,400 employees and generated revenue of approximately €3 billion in 2023. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

