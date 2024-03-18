The Lithuanian module manufacturer has unveiled 37O W bifacial dual glass modules for carports featuring 3 mm glass on both sides and an anodized aluminum frame. The new products are certified as overhead glazing by the German Institute for Building Technology (DIBt), with a class 4 hail resistance and efficiency of 19. 57%. Lithuania's Solitek, a module and battery manufacturer, announced the availability of a new 370 W bifacial dual glass framed panel for carports. "The reason we added a module with a framed structure and glass thickness of 3 mm to our Solid line, which is normally frameless, ...

