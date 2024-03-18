Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-18 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 31.05.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2024 - Storent Holding STOBOND10_01 Public offering TLN RIG 18.03.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2024 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Annual General TLN TKM1T Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN Vyriausybe LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2024 Coop Pank CPA Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2024 LHV Group LHV1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2024 Citadele banka CBL Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2024 UAB Urbo bankas OPMB070025A Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2024 Modera MODE Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2024 - Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Extraordinary TLN 28.03.2024 General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.