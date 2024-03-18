Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-18 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    31.05.2024  Vyriausybe           securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.03.2024 - Storent Holding STOBOND10_01  Public offering    TLN RIG 
    18.03.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.03.2024 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.03.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp    Annual General    TLN   
          TKM1T             Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB023027B     securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.03.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual    VLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.03.2024 Coop Pank CPA         Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.03.2024 LHV Group LHV1T        Annual General    TLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.03.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA   Coupon payment date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.03.2024 Citadele banka CBL       Audited annual    RIG   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.03.2024 UAB Urbo bankas OPMB070025A  Annual General    VLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.03.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.03.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    22.03.2024 Modera MODE          Interim report, 12  TLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  22.03.2024 - Tallinna Vesi TVE1T      Extraordinary     TLN   
    28.03.2024                 General Meeting       



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
