EQT AB publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report ("the Report") for 2023 today. The Report is available at www.eqtgroup.com.

The Report looks back on a year when EQT cemented its global position through the successful integration of BPEA, now EQT Private Capital Asia; delivered on its objective to establish new strategies for individual investors; and accelerated investment activity despite a continued uncertain market environment. EQT's focus remained on pursuing its active ownership approach and embracing themes such as climate and AI to transform companies and assets while serving its clients.

Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, said: "In recent years we have seen market conditions tighten. Firms with strong track records, a proven ability to generate returns across cycles, and the resources to continuously be ahead of the curve are winning. I'm pleased to say that we enter our fourth decade in our strongest position ever. Our teams are performance-driven, unafraid to make ambitious but thoughtful decisions, and bring diverse perspectives."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, added: "2023 was a year of solidifying our position in active ownership strategies globally. Going into 2024, we have a healthy investment pipeline across geographies and asset classes. I'm equally excited by our long-term vision to future-proof both our group and the portfolio, aiming to drive not just performance but also creating a positive impact."

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 27 May 2024 at 14.00 CEST and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 18 March 2024.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023,c3947084

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3947084/2674429.pdf

EQT AB Annual & Sustainability Report 2023

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/forward-thinking-from-the-start,c3279189

Forward thinking from the start

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-ab-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023-302091205.html

