18.03.2024 | 08:31
18.03.2024 | 08:31
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
18 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.550     GBP1.326 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.536     GBP1.308 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.544528    GBP1.315993

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,587,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1432       1.546         XDUB      08:07:29      00069247330TRLO0 
151       1.546         XDUB      08:07:29      00069247331TRLO0 
7145       1.540         XDUB      08:56:50      00069248283TRLO0 
2813       1.550         XDUB      09:29:59      00069248775TRLO0 
4148       1.550         XDUB      09:29:59      00069248776TRLO0 
1371       1.550         XDUB      09:29:59      00069248777TRLO0 
8000       1.550         XDUB      09:31:49      00069248803TRLO0 
55        1.550         XDUB      09:31:49      00069248804TRLO0 
2691       1.548         XDUB      10:44:38      00069250364TRLO0 
246       1.548         XDUB      10:44:38      00069250365TRLO0 
946       1.548         XDUB      10:44:38      00069250366TRLO0 
4003       1.548         XDUB      10:44:38      00069250367TRLO0 
7575       1.538         XDUB      13:56:29      00069254248TRLO0 
6865       1.536         XDUB      14:10:18      00069254685TRLO0 
7955       1.544         XDUB      14:58:33      00069255991TRLO0 
4604       1.550         XDUB      15:50:19      00069257227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
583       131.60        XLON      09:18:01      00069248591TRLO0 
6949       131.60        XLON      09:18:01      00069248592TRLO0 
1205       132.60        XLON      10:36:39      00069250253TRLO0 
3006       132.60        XLON      10:36:39      00069250254TRLO0 
6694       131.80        XLON      10:50:44      00069250470TRLO0 
1055       131.80        XLON      10:50:44      00069250471TRLO0 
6455       131.20        XLON      12:48:08      00069252918TRLO0 
435       131.20        XLON      12:48:08      00069252919TRLO0 
3527       130.80        XLON      14:10:18      00069254683TRLO0 
4477       130.80        XLON      14:10:18      00069254684TRLO0 
5614       132.20        XLON      16:02:44      00069257555TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  310108 
EQS News ID:  1860359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

