Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has started accepting bids to provide 1,000 MW/8,000 MWh of grid-connected energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage throughout India. From pv magazine India MSEDCL said it plans to support energy storage facilities to meet its Energy Storage Obligations and electricity demand from suitable standalone pumped hydro storage plants connected to the grid anywhere in India. It is therefore asking pumped storage developers to provide long-term grid-connected energy storage capacity of 1,000 MW/8,000 MWh (for eight hours of discharge, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...