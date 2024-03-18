Western Australian government-owned utility Synergy has commenced construction of its third grid-scale battery as the state government looks to ramp up energy storage capacity to support its planned transition from coal-fired power generation to renewables. From pv magazine Australia Construction has begun on the 500 MW/2,000 MWh Collie battery energy storage system in Western Australia's (WA) southwest as the state moves towards emissions-free power generation in 2030. Synergy said the four-hour battery energy storage system - scheduled for completion before the end of 2025 - will help to prepare ...

