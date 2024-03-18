The Chinese manufacturer said its new residential storage system is an ideal solution for balcony PV system. The battery features a maximum input power of 1,200 W and a maximum output power of 800 W. Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a new DC-coupled residential battery for residential applications. The TSOL-B1000 system is suitable for deployment in both indoor and outdoor environments and, according to the manufacturer, is an ideal solution for balcony PV systems. "The new system has a modular stacking design for flexible expansion," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. ...

