Shenzhen City, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Toyard, a custom anime plush manufacturer based out of Shenzen, has announced the launch of a new custom anime plush collection for businesses across the planet. The latest collection features Among Us Plush, Animal Crossing Plush, Angry Birds Plush, Battle Cat Plush, Baron Bunny Plush, Bendy Plush, Big Kirby Plush and Club Penguin Plush. The development of the Custom Anime Plush Collection came about after extensive research and analysis of existing market demand for customizable bulk orders from businesses, sports teams, organizations, authors, and various brands.





In a statement to the press, a senior representative for the factory, Belinda, said, "We are excited to unveil our custom character plushcollection, which is aimed at helping businesses leverage the brand equity of anime brands. Whether it's a game company looking to create plush mascots or souvenirs or an individual seeking to make their plush toys, Toyard is here to bring their vision to life."

The new Anime Plush Collection also offers a wide range of customization options. The team works with clients to help them select the character designs and incorporate brand logos and messaging so entrepreneurs have the freedom to create plush mascots that resonate with their audience and reinforce brand identity.





She added, "In today's competitive marketplace, it's more important than ever for brands to stand out and make a lasting impression. Our Custom Anime Plush Collection provides entrepreneurs with a powerful tool to differentiate their brands. Our step-by-step easy process helps brands customize the collection from computer-generated models before moving towards the production of custom picture stuffed animals. We use vibrant colours and soft, plush materials so that every aspect of these custom creations is designed to delight fans of all ages."

To facilitate businesses, they offer free 3D rendering and have stringent quality control measures in place to guarantee that every plush toy meets international safety standards, including CE, EN71, NON-PHTHALATE, ASTM, HR4040, and RoHS.

Businesses interested in the custom anime plush collection or seeking a sample can visit the Toyard website today.





About Toyard

Toyard manufactures custom plush toys in Shenzhen City, China. Its factory has passed the factory audits and certificates for ICTI and ISO9000:2000. The company has a production capacity of 100,000 pieces per month and can handle large bulk orders.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Belinda

Company: Toyard

E-mail: sales@hi-toyard.com

Website: https://www.gameplushtoy.com/

