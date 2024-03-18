BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand has brainstormed concerns from all related agencies to prevent corruption risk regarding bribery to officials and reward for officials to ensure transparency work of its officials and confidence for both local and international investors.
However, with the modernization and connectivity of information technology today, this enables agility and efficient linkage of various data, as well as the NACC's credibility among international, the reward for officers could be revised to ensure the appropriateness of providing rewards for the authorities and to encourage government officials to enforce the law more efficiently and equitably in the bureaucracy.
In this regard, the NACC hopes that the meeting will voice concern from all involved so that the revision of the guidelines to provide rewards to officials will be more efficient and ensure transparency for all involved, helping improve standards in tackling corruption with more advancing and modernizing measures, the NACC concluded.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
