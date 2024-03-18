Granicus names winners of annual UK Digital Public Sector Awards

Granicus' annual Digital Public Sector Awards honour transformational achievements improving citizen engagement, service delivery and public sector efficiency

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus , the leading provider of public sector experience cloud tools, announced the winners of its Digital Public Sector Awards. Since 2010, Granicus has honoured public sector entities and employees who have embraced modern technologies that drive awareness of community programs, improve citizen experiences, transform outdated processes and inspire civic action.

"The 2023 Granicus Digital Public Sector Award winners exemplify the dedication of organisations and staff to serving and engaging their communities in inspiring, innovative and effective ways," said Ian Roberts, Granicus UK Managing Director. "These organisations, teams and individuals are champions of customer experience and we're honoured to partner with them and celebrate their achievements."

The 2023 awards span seven categories: Changemaker, Changemakers (team), Community Engagement, Citizen Experience, Digital Achievement, New Initiative of the Year and Operational Efficiency. The winners and finalists are listed below.

Changemaker

Winner: Ian Richardson, Haringey Council

Runner Up: Melissa Hamblett, Gloucestershire Constabulary

Changemakers (Team)

Winner: Digital Services Team, Isle of Anglesey County Council

Runner Up: L.B. Barking & Dagenham

Runner Up: Durham County Council

Community Engagement

Winner: Waltham Forest Council

Runner Up: City of Doncaster Council

Runner Up: Journeys and Places, Enfield Council

Citizen Experience

Winner: Dudley Council

Runner Up: Bridgend County Borough Council

Runner Up: Islington Council

Digital Achievement

Winner: Wrexham County Borough Council Digital team

Runner Up: Falkirk Council

Runner Up: Islington Council

New Initiative of the Year

Winner: Stevenage Borough Council

Runner Up: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Operational Efficiency

Winner: Renfrewshire Council

Runner Up: South Central and West

