Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FN | ISIN: NO0013107490 | Ticker-Symbol: I8X0
Frankfurt
18.03.24
08:37 Uhr
0,084 Euro
+0,010
+12,87 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2024 | 09:06
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: Turkish bank launches biometric payment cards based on IDEX Pay

Oslo, Norway - 18 March 2024 - An international financial services group and a frontrunner in digital banking and innovation is launching biometric payment cards in Turkey in collaboration with Mastercard. These biometric payment cards are leveraging sensor and biometric technology from IDEX Biometrics.

"IDEX Biometrics is excited to be part of launching biometric payment cards in Turkey, and this launch is a strong sign of market acceleration of IDEX Pay, in response to increasing demand for highly secure and frictionless payment experiences", says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail:?marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47?918 00186


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit?www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

About this notice:

This notice discloses inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 18 March 2024 at 09:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.