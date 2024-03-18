Solarcont has developed a portable, containerized PV system featuring 240 solar modules on a folding system for easy removal and storage. Solarcont, an Austrian startup, has unveiled Solarcontainer, a portable PV generator that can function as a mobile solar plant independent of the electrical grid. In remote areas, it can guarantee stable power supplies and even almost replace public grids with strong power fluctuations, as well as diesel generators. The company said the system can also be used as an electricity supply in case of extreme weather conditions. The modular platform combines multiple ...

