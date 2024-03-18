DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Share subscription agreement with PT Dharma Nusantara Satya ("DSN") As detailed in the company's circular to shareholders dated 25 January 2024, the company entered into a share subscription agreement with DSN pursuant to which, inter alia, a subsidiary of DSN agreed to subscribe for additional shares in the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), so as to increase the DSN group's interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent (the "DSN share subscription"). Further to the company's announcement on 29 February 2024 regarding satisfaction of all conditions pursuant to the DSN share subscription, REA is now pleased to announce that, in line with expectations, closing has taken place and all immediate financial settlements due on closing have been received. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

March 18, 2024