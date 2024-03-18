Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.03.2024 | 10:40
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 
18-March-2024 / 09:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Share subscription agreement with PT Dharma Nusantara Satya ("DSN") 
 
As detailed in the company's circular to shareholders dated 25 January 2024, the company entered into a share 
subscription agreement with DSN pursuant to which, inter alia, a subsidiary of DSN agreed to subscribe for additional 
shares in the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), so as to increase the 
DSN group's interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent (the "DSN share subscription"). 
 
Further to the company's announcement on 29 February 2024 regarding satisfaction of all conditions pursuant to the DSN 
share subscription, REA is now pleased to announce that, in line with expectations, closing has taken place and all 
immediate financial settlements due on closing have been received. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 310356 
EQS News ID:  1860981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

