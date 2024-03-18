Anzeige
Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
Tradegate
15.03.24
14:17 Uhr
0,167 Euro
+0,005
+2,78 %
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer

The Company has been advised that Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer has purchased 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following the purchase, Adolfo Hernandez has a total of 650,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.038% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Adolfo Hernandez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£ 0.14070

325,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- 325,000

- £0.14070

e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


