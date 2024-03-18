Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer

The Company has been advised that Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer has purchased 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following the purchase, Adolfo Hernandez has a total of 650,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.038% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation