Two dates, two cities, three topics: Workflows for SAP S/4HANA, Clean Core and SAP BTP. xSuite Benelux BV invites customers and prospects to Mechelen/Belgium and Dordrecht/The Netherlands in April and May.

Based on the theme "Join the Journey", host xSuite will take participants on a journey that brings them closer to S/4HANA, Clean Core and SAP BTP. These topics are the focus of the upcoming xSuite Benelux BV roadshow in Mechelen (26 April) and Dordrecht (2 May). Visitors will learn how xSuite solutions can be used to set up future-proof P2P processes for SAP S/4HANA. The software manufacturer will also showcase how to combine automation and intuitive workflows for incoming invoice processing based on the clean core principle.

SAP user companies have a lot on their plate in 2024: Prepare for the migration to S/4HANA, push ahead process digitization and improvement, and move to the cloud. In addition, companies face new upcoming challenges such as the introduction of e-invoicing in the B2B sector.

At its roadshow, xSuite will demonstrate how companies can automate and optimize P2P processes on the SAP S/4HANA platform on their journey to a clean core. In Mechelen, Flexso, a strategic end-to-end SAP implementation partner, seated in Kontich/Belgium, will report about news on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public edition. As another highlight, customer IBA, a world leader in particle accelerator technology, seated in Louvain-La-Neuve/Belgium, will present its xSuite project for invoice and purchase order processing.

In Dordrecht, customer Baker Baker Holding BV, a European leader in the bakery convenience segment and seated in Amsterdam, will provide insights into their invoice processing projects with xSuite. Participants will learn first-hand about the customer's initial situation, what challenges were solved with the introduction of xSuite and what measurable successes were achieved. Saskia Nijs, founder of Studio 21st, researcher, author, columnist, commissioner and advisor, will round off the program in Dordrecht with her presentation "Future of work people and technology together".

Roadshow sponsor West Trax will outline the SAP bucket list for 2024: S/4HANA preliminary study, modernization factory, cloud readiness test, optimizing license costs, introducing e-invoicing, and ISA 315-compliant annual audits. Another block of the roadshow provides the latest on the upcoming e-invoicing obligation as well as an outlook on new xSuite products. Both events will conclude with a get-together for networking and professional discussions.

Event information:

Duration of both events: 9:30 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Roadshow Belgium

Place: Van der Valk Hotel Mechelen

Rode kruisplein 1-4

2800 Mechelen, Belgium

Date: 26 April 2024

Roadshow Netherlands

Place: Van der Valk Hotel Dordrecht

Achterhakkers 72

3311 JA Dordrecht, The Netherlands

Date: 02 May 2024

Sign up: https://news.xsuite.com/en/international-roadshow-2024

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

