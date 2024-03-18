DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 18-March-2024 / 09:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") It was announced on 29 February 2024 that, upon full settlement of the immediate amounts due on closing of the subscription agreement with PT Dharma Nusantara Satya ("DSN") (as detailed in the company's circular to shareholders dated 25 January 2024), the directors intended to declare a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares for payment on a date to be determined in accordance with the London Stock Exchange's dividend procedure timetable. In line with that intention and further to the announcement today that closing of the DSN share subscription has taken place and all immediate financial settlements due on closing have been received, the directors have today declared that a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) will be paid on 15 April 2024 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 2 April 2024. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 310357 EQS News ID: 1860997 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

