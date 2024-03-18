Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
18.03.2024 | 10:58
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
18-March-2024 / 09:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 
 
It was announced on 29 February 2024 that, upon full settlement of the immediate amounts due on closing of the 
subscription agreement with PT Dharma Nusantara Satya ("DSN") (as detailed in the company's circular to shareholders 
dated 25 January 2024), the directors intended to declare a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding arrears of 
dividends on the preference shares for payment on a date to be determined in accordance with the London Stock 
Exchange's dividend procedure timetable. 
 
In line with that intention and further to the announcement today that closing of the DSN share subscription has taken 
place and all immediate financial settlements due on closing have been received, the directors have today declared that 
a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares (amounting in aggregate 
to 11.5p per preference share) will be paid on 15 April 2024 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of 
business on 2 April 2024. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 310357 
EQS News ID:  1860997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

