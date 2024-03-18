Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2H725 | ISIN: SE0010468124 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QE
Frankfurt
18.03.24
10:23 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,059
-60,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 2cureX AB is updated

On January 4, 2024, the shares in 2cureX AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the existence of a circumstance which had
resulted in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its
financial instruments. 

On March 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that its
board of directors was investigating the possibility to delist the Company's
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in 2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124,
order book ID 146225). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
