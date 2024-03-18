Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 2cureX AB is updated

On January 4, 2024, the shares in 2cureX AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the existence of a circumstance which had resulted in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. On March 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that its board of directors was investigating the possibility to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in 2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124, order book ID 146225). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.