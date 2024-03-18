Aquatic Safety Research Group: Drowning Prevention Goes Digital With Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision App

STATE COLLEGE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / In a groundbreaking leap for aquatic safety, the world's first mobile app simulating real drowning behaviors, "Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision," is now available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Developed by the Aquatic Safety Research Group, LLC, this app serves as a critical tool for parents, caregivers, lifeguards, and aquatic supervisors, offering an immersive experience that enhances victim recognition, anticipation, and prevention.

A Glimpse into Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision:

Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision is a pioneering initiative providing a window into the dynamics of drownings, enabling users to practice and elevate their drowning detection skills. Whether you are a parent, caregiver, lifeguard, or aquatic supervisor, this app brings awareness to drowning behaviors, fostering a more vigilant approach when monitoring bodies of water.

Featuring 3-dimensional environments with lifelike swimmers, features, and hazards, Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision provides a realistic experience that goes beyond traditional training methods. The incorporation of actual pool sounds enhances immersion, making users feel as though they are on the side of the pool during lifeguard duty.

The drowning behaviors in the app are meticulously crafted based on real-life cases reviewed by aquatic safety experts Dr. Tom Griffiths and Dr. Rachel Griffiths during their expert testimony cases during lawsuits.

Available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision empowers individuals to access the app independently, making it a versatile tool for anyone concerned about aquatic safety anytime, anywhere.

Facility Licensing for Aquatic Professionals:

Aquatic professionals now can license Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision for their facilities of any size. This affordable option grants access to robust analytics, allowing management to track training progress and gain insights necessary for enhancing and supplementing training based on measurable outcomes and goals. The app, designed by the Aquatic Safety Research Group, aims to elevate the capabilities of lifeguards, parents, and caregivers in recognizing potential drowning victims before it's too late.

Founders with a Mission:

Dr. Tom Griffiths and Dr. Rachel Griffiths, water safety experts with Aquatic Safety Research Group, are dedicated to educating aquatic facilities, parents, caregivers, lifeguards, etc. worldwide. Contrary to conventional app motives, the primary purpose of Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision is not profit-driven. Instead, it is a commitment to equipping the aquatic community with a tool for better preparedness in aquatic safety prevention.

To download Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision, visit www.drtomslifeguardvision.com or search for "Dr. Tom's Lifeguard Vision" on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

