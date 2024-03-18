Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853849 | ISIN: JP3463000004 | Ticker-Symbol: TKD
Tradegate
15.03.24
19:45 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,150
-0,56 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,69026,92012:16
26,42026,68015.03.
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2024 | 12:02
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Closing of Worldwide Rusfertide License and Collaboration Agreement with Takeda

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announces the closing of the worldwide collaboration and license agreement for rusfertide with Takeda, a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, disclosed on January 31, 2024. Closing of the transaction was contingent on completion of review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the United States. Protagonist will receive the $300 million upfront payment associated with the transaction in the second quarter of 2024.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study was unblinded, showing positive results and is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Rusfertide will be co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda entered into in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Virginia Amann, Founder/CEO
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.