Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources to Present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that Temas Resources CEO Tim Fernback is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:30 am PT (12:30 pm ET). More details below.

Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining 2024 (KCMM24) is a virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the critical minerals and mining industries. This event will showcase several junior mining companies exploring for minerals that are critical to the global energy transition including copper, graphite, titanium, and uranium, as well as the precious metals gold and silver. Hosted by Kin Communications president and host of The Kinvestor Report Arlen Hansen, KCMM24 will also feature a roundtable discussion with industry experts on one of the hottest topics of 2024: Uranium. Presenting companies and industry experts will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Presentation Details:

Date: March 26, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET

Presenter: Tim Fernback, CEO

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2517065568384/WN_cdDwHVs4R7qqsuqYbq4oAA

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

