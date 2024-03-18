Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC ("WME"), a titan in entertainment, sports, and fashion. This collaboration harnesses the growing interest from elite athletes and performers in Aires' innovative solutions, acclaimed for their EMF protection and enhancement of health and performance. Boosted by the airesathlete campaign and exemplified by the achievements of figures like UFC star Maycee Barber, this partnership is poised to broaden Aires' impact within the elite performance sphere.

WME, the leader in the global entertainment arena, brings to the table a vast network of world-class artists, athletes, and content creators. With its proven track record in talent management and strategic marketing, WME is perfectly positioned to elevate Aires' footprint, increasing brand reach, engagement and underlining the extensive benefits of Aires' solutions for wellness and performance optimization.

This alliance with WME is designed to capitalize on the momentum Aires has built among top-tier athletes, expanding on the recently launched airesathlete campaign. The partnership aims to enhance Aires' market presence and brand recognition, emphasizing its pivotal role in EMF protection and advancing physical and cognitive performance.

Endowed with scientifically supported benefits such as enhanced stress management, cognitive function, heart rate variability, and metabolic efficiency, Aires Technology aligns seamlessly with the high standards of athletes and high performers. These individuals, epitomizing peak physiological function, are the quintessential representatives for Aires Technology, embodying its capacity to protect against harmful EMF, elevate performance and expedite recovery.

Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires, elaborated, "Our collaboration with WME and interactions with elite athletes underscore the universal necessity for Aires Technology in EMF protection and physiological optimization. This partnership is strategic, as WME's extensive reach and influence in the entertainment and sports industries provide the perfect platform to accelerate the adoption of our technology. Their expertise in nurturing talent and creating market opportunities aligns with our mission to broaden the application of Aires Technology, not just for high-performance individuals but for anyone affected by EMF exposure, including those with Electrohypersensitivity. WME's capability to amplify messages and drive trends makes them an ideal partner in our effort to enhance health and wellness in our interconnected world."

"Our partnership with American Aires is a strategic endeavor to amplify their existing success with high-level athletes and performers, utilizing WME's marketing prowess to expand their brand reach and engagement. By tapping into Aires' organic demand and combining it with our extensive network, we're set to accelerate their growth and visibility in the market. This collaboration isn't just about expanding a customer base; it's about strategically positioning Aires as a leader in EMF protection and performance optimization, leveraging the best of both companies to create a significant impact on a global scale," said Mike Zavodsky, Partner at WME, highlighting the combined strengths of Aires' innovative solutions and WME's influential network.

This partnership between American Aires and WME underscores a transformative vision: Aires Technology, already trusted by elite athletes and performers for its unmatched performance and recovery benefits, is poised to become a global standard for EMF protection and physiological optimization. With WME's extensive network of influential talent and its unparalleled marketing capabilities, Aires is strategically positioned to align with the right personalities, crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. Athletes and entertainers, who are often at the forefront of shaping public behavior and trends, are the ideal conduits to demonstrate the universal value of Aires Technology. This collaboration not only amplifies the reach and impact of Aires but also cements its role as an essential component of modern well-being, leveraging the power of WME to navigate and dominate the global stage.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.