WKN: 864042 | ISIN: NO0003733800 | Ticker-Symbol: OKL
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2024 | 12:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Orkla (76/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Orkla ASA (Orkla)
published on March 14, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Orkla has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) planned for April 18, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK
3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is April 19, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Orkla (ORKN). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204555
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
