



DUBAI, UAE, Mar 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 29th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, organised by Trescon and co-hosted by Sun Minimeal, returns to Dubai on 22-23rd April 2024 at the iconic JW Marriott Hotel Marina. This highly anticipated event is summit is set to become a major focal point for global web3 and blockchain innovators to take note of the region's efforts towards a web3-driven future. Benefiting from supportive government policies and a shift towards a digital-first economy, Dubai is solidifying its position as a leading global hub for blockchain innovation, enhancing its digital infrastructure comprehensively. The launch of the Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by the DIFC, alongside the Virtual Assets Regulatory Agency (VARA) Dubai, has attracted global investors and innovators eager to play a pivotal role in nurturing a dynamic digital ecosystem within the UAE.The Summit will host over 2,000 web3 decision-makers, 300+ investors, and more than 50 speakers. The event will also feature the regional finale of the Startup World Cup organised by the renowned US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures, offering the winner a chance to secure a spot to pitch at the global finals in San Francisco, with a potential prize of US$1 million in funding.WBSDubai showcases compelling keynote speeches, use-case presentations by prominent blockchain visionaries and experts, and engaging panel discussions on pivotal topics shaping the web3 landscape. Some of the themes that will be explored at the event include 2024 Blockchain Ecosystem Market Analysis, Decrypting the Regulatory Landscape of Virtual Assets, Emerging Trends in Enterprise Blockchain Adoption, The rise of AI-Blockchain integration and more.Some of the notable speakers attending the event include:Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO, Ledger- Roham Gharegozlou, Co-founder and CEO, Dapper Labs- Mike Belshe, Co-Founder & CEO, BitGo- Bertrand Levy, VP Global Partnerships, SANDBOX- George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia- Miriam Kiwan, Vice President of MEA, the issuer of leading regulated stablecoin, USDC., Circle- Yosuke Yoshida, Co-CEO of EMURGO Middle East & Africa CEO of EMURGO Kepple Ventures, EMURGO- Bandar Altunisi, Head of Development for Binance in Saudi Arabia Head of Institutional Relationships for Binance Dubai (FZE), Binance- Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, RippleSharing their enthusiasm about the event, George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia said, "In the realm of innovation, the World Blockchain Summit serves not only as a gathering of minds but as a crucible, where ideas are forged into the connections, use-cases and technologies of tomorrow.""In the heart of Dubai's dynamic tech landscape, blockchain technology stands as a cornerstone in the UAE's digital transformation. Trescon plays a pivotal role, connecting global entrepreneurs and startups with leading investors and experts. The World Blockchain Summit offers a prime venue for unveiling the latest in blockchain innovation and insights," said Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director, TresconRegistration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai is still open. Seize the chance to book your slots today and prepare to be a part of another thrilling blockchain and crypto event of the year. The 29th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is supported by:
Co-Host - Sun Minimeal
Co-Powered By - Ecrox Chain
Gold Sponsor - Medifakt, Crypto2Cash, Anbruggen
Silver Sponsor - Kreation, Coingames, Reat Capital
Lanyard Sponsor - M2
Badge Sponsor - Ledn
Bronze Sponsor - BitGo, Block Convey, M2
Exhibitors - Reltime, Qoneqt , C# Corner
Official Accommodation Partner - HotelPlanner
Business Broadcast Partner - CNBC Arabia
Official Newspaper Partner - The Fintech Times
Official Digital PR Distribution Partner - ZEX PR Wire
ABM Partner - Demandify
Association Partners - Crypto and Blockchain Association, Blockchain Council, Asia Web3 Alliance Japan, European Blockchain Association
Prime Media Partner - Demandteq 