Researchers in the United States have identified zintl-phosphide (BaCd2P2) as a new potential high efficiency absorber material for thin-film PV applications among 40,000 promising inorganic materials. The selected compound has a potential energy bandgap of 1. 45 eV and a carrier lifetime of up to 30 ns. Researchers led by Dartmouth College in the United States have identified zintl-phosphide (BaCd2P2) as a potential new absorber material for thin-film solar cells after conducting a high-throughput (HT) computational screening among 40,000 promising inorganic materials. "Based on its dopability, ...

