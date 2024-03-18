A Spanish group of researchers has investigated how much agricultural production may be hosted by existing ground-mounted PV plants using dual-axis trackers. They outlined a new methodology that reportedly enables to quantify how much space around and beneath the panels can be uses for agricultural purposes. A group of researchers at the University of Cordoba in Spain has developed a new method to calculate how much land could be used for agricultural purposes under photovoltaic plants based on dual-axis solar trackers. The scientists analyzed, in particular, the behavior of solar irradiance in ...

