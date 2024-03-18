Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: A1JLYH | ISIN: US12504L1098
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2024 | 13:02
131 Leser
CBRE Group, Inc.: Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles Public Chargers Will Reach Ten Million by 2030: CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Owners Can Enhance with EV Charging Installations.

Asia Pacific / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / CBRE Group, Inc.

Asia Pacific electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen exponential growth in the past two years, accounting for nearly two-thirds of global auto sales. The soaring demand for charging facilities across the region provides the opportunity for commercial real estate owners to enhance their assets with EV charging installations, according to the latest CBRE research.

CBRE estimates that the number of public charging points across Asia Pacific region will rise to around 10 million by 2030, with nearly 70% of the new charging points in mainland China, the biggest market for EV sales. India and Singapore are the fastest growing EV sales markets in Asia Pacific.

Commercial real estate offers a wide range of options for EV public charging infrastructure, varying across retail, industrial, office, and on-the-road demand. EV chargers are becoming more common in shopping malls, as customers charge their vehicles while shopping. For industrial and logistics facilities, there is strong demand for direct current fast chargers as occupiers want more charging points for electrified fleets.

To read the full report, click here.

END

Follow us on Twitter: @cbreasia
LinkedIn: company/cbre-asia-pacific

About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
