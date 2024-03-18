Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Offsetting higher interest rates, leaving return targets unchanged



Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | Offsetting higher interest rates, leaving return targets unchanged NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark discusses his latest report entitled ' Value creation in a higher-rate environment ', looking at how NBPE is adapting to higher interest rates - maintaining long-term return targets despite short-term interest rate fluctuations; he explains the strategies and historical perspectives on value creation and the shift in strategies to achieve these returns compared with previous years. Mark also talks about the options for incremental growth, such as capitalising on market share gains, optimising revenue through superior management, and leveraging new tech-enabled processes and how a higher interest rate environment might create more M&A opportunities. NB Private Equity Partners is a large British investment company dedicated to investments in private equity investments. Established in 2009, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. The chairman is William Maltby. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

