SAS AB: Resolutions by the 2024 Annual General Meeting in SAS AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting held on 18 March 2024, resolved in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee to re-elect Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board and to re-elect Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Nina Bjornstad, Michael Friisdahl, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Kay Kratky and Oscar Stege Unger. The Annual General Meeting also resolved in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee that the Board fees shall remain unchanged in relation to last year.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the presented income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

The Annual General Meeting resolved not to distribute any dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 1 November 2022-31 October 2023.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 1 November 2022-31 October 2023.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the auditing firm KPMG AB as auditor and that the fees for the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt instructions for the Nomination Committee and that the four members of the Nomination Committee would be the Chairman of the Board, together with the shareholder representatives Åsa Mitsell, Ministry of Finance, for the Swedish government; Adrian Lübbert, Ministry of Finance, for the Danish government; and Jacob Wallenberg, for Wallenberg Investments AB.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's report for remuneration of senior executives and to adopt unchanged guidelines for remuneration of senior executives.

For further information, please contact:

SAS Press office, +46 8 797 29 44

Investor relations, +46 70 997 7070

SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainable values, SAS aims to be the driving force in sustainable aviation and in the transition toward net zero emissions. We are continuously reducing our carbon emissions through using more sustainable aviation fuel, investing in new fuel-efficient aircraft and technology innovation together with partners - thereby contributing towards the industry target of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services. Learn more at https://www.sasgroup.net