Solar Brother, a French startup, has developed a solar aerothermal system for space heating. The system incorporates a PV panel, an aerothermal heat pump module, and cassette filtration, enabling homeowners to save on heating. From pv magazine France Solar Brother has announced the launch of SunAéro, a solar heating system that heats and renews the air in rooms measuring 20 m² to 60 m². The system combines PV and thermal energy to heat, renew or dehumidify the air in the rooms of a home. It reportedly allows homeowners to lower their traditional heating thermostat by 3 C to 5 C. "SunAéro is a ...

