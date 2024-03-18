Sage Sotheby's International Realty: Grand Debut: Acclaimed Architect Rick Brown Unveils Ogden Codman, Jr. Inspired Beaux Arts Masterpiece in Oklahoma City with Record-Breaking Townhome Hitting the Market at 3.7M, Defining A New Era of Luxury Living in Ok

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Renowned architect Rick Brown of Architects Richard R. Brown Associates unveils his latest masterpiece, 6119 NW Grand Boulevard, heralding a new era of luxury living in Oklahoma. Priced at $3.7 million, this exclusive townhome, one of 15 in the new development called 6100 Grand, is inspired by Ogden Codman, Jr., stands as a testament to Brown's vision and craftsmanship. Featuring exquisite details such as three signed antique Baccarat chandeliers, Waterworks fixtures throughout, and two authentic antique fireplaces from French chateaus, this residence is a work of art in its own right. With amenities rivaling those of the most prestigious resorts, this development sets a new standard for upscale living in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The Exterior was Modeled After Ogden Codman Jr.'s Vision of a Block of Townhomes in New York City (Rendering)

Honoring a Legacy: The Inspiration Behind 6100 Grand

Codman, known for his collaboration with author Edith Wharton on The Decoration of Houses (1897), envisioned a grand community in New York City similar to what Brown has built. However, his dream was left unrealized because he could not get the land needed to build. Renowned American architect Rick Brown embarked on a journey to bring Codman's unfinished project to life in Oklahoma City. Brown, along with his wife Tracey, who own an original Codman Townhome in New York City, sought to recreate Codman's grand vision. Guided by Codman's principles of architectural harmony and proportion, Brown meticulously crafted 6100 Grand, paying homage to the past while embracing the future of luxury living.

Every Townhome Includes Antique French Fireplaces, Custom Iron Railing, and Waterworks Fixtures Throughout

Every aspect of 6100 Grand Boulevard reflects Brown's commitment to excellence and attention to detail. From the authentic Vermont Slate roof to the intricately designed facade, residents are greeted by grandeur and sophistication. The interior spaces, curated for timeless elegance, feature soaring ceilings, grand staircases, and opulent finishes, a testament to the unparalleled craftsmanship defining this development. Additionally, 6100 Grand offers residents access to premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art workout center and a serene pool area.

About Architects Richard R. Brown Associates

Rick Brown is the founder and principal of Architects Richard R. Brown Associates, a leading architectural firm based in Oklahoma City. With a passion for creating timeless spaces that blend classical elegance with modern sensibilities, Brown has garnered acclaim for his exceptional design work and unwavering commitment to excellence. Drawing inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of the past, Brown continues to push the boundaries of design innovation, creating spaces that inspire and delight.

About David Oliver Real Estate Group

The David Oliver Real Estate Group, with Sage Sotheby's International Realty, stands as a trusted partner in navigating Oklahoma's dynamic real estate market. With a profound understanding of the local landscape and an unwavering commitment to personalized service, they are dedicated to guiding clients through the buying and selling process. Boasting unrivaled expertise, their team has closed 230 sales totaling $203 million in the prior five years, with properties ranging from $209,000 to $3.6 million. Their recent statistics reveal an average price of over $995,000 in the last two years.

About Sage Sotheby's International Realty

Sage Sotheby's International Realty is the first and only Sotheby's International Realty Affiliate in Oklahoma and one of the premier real estate brokerages in central Oklahoma. Sage Sotheby's International Realty leads through unrivaled service and a defining style that leaves a lasting impression - the guiding principle, the destination to which agents and clients aspire.

